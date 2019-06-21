Italy should name new EU affairs minister next week



FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini speaks during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini speaks during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) – The Italian government will probably name a new European Affairs minister by the end of next week, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday.

“I expect there will be one by next week,” Salvini told reporters.

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, writing by Silvia Aloisi)