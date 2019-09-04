Italy services sector grows less than expected in August: PMI



FILE PHOTO- Duomo's cathedral and Porta Nuova's financial district are seen in Milan, Italy, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini FILE PHOTO- Duomo's cathedral and Porta Nuova's financial district are seen in Milan, Italy, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

September 4, 2019

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s services sector grew for a third month running in August, but only slightly and at a slower rate than the previous month, a survey showed on Wednesday, pointing to near-stagnation in the euro zone’s third-largest economy.

The IHS Markit Business Activity Index for services fell to 50.6 in August from 51.7 in July, slipping closer to the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction.

A Reuters survey of 10 analysts had forecast a reading of 51.6.

The sub-index for new business in the services sector fell to 50.8 from 52.4 in July.

IHS Markit’s sister survey for manufacturing, published on Monday, showed activity contracting for an 11th month running in August, but by slightly less than in July.

The composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services and manufacturing fell in August to 50.3 from 51.0 in July, pointing to marginal economic growth at best.

The Italian economy has been broadly stagnant for the last year. Gross domestic product was flat in the second quarter from the previous three months and was down 0.1% on a year-on-year basis.

The outgoing government of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League forecasts full-year 2019 growth of just 0.2%, leaving Italy in its customary position among the euro zone’s most sluggish economies.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)