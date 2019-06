Italy PM says EU budget action could jeopardise national savings: paper

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives at a European Union leaders summit after European Parliament elections to discuss who should run the EU executive for the next five years, in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2019. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives at a European Union leaders summit after European Parliament elections to discuss who should run the EU executive for the next five years, in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2019. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

June 10, 2019

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s ruling parties could expose the nation to market shocks and put its savings at risk if they were not ready to compromise with the European Union over their budget plans, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told Corriere della Sera newspaper.

In the interview published on Monday, Conte, a technocrat in charge of a populist coalition, repeated his threat to quit if the ruling League and 5-Star parties were not prepared to reach a deal to avert EU disciplinary action over their 2019 budget.

(Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Cristina Carlevaro)