Italy OKs simultaneous administration of COVID vaccine with flu shot

October 2, 2021

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s health ministry has given its green light for people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot at the same time, it said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier this week a British study found it was safe for people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot concomitantly and it did not negatively impact the immune response produced by either.

