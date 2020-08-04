Trending

Italy minister sees revised concession for Autostrade signed in coming days

A view of the Autostrade per l'Italia headquarters
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Autostrade per l'Italia headquarters in Rome, Italy, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

August 4, 2020

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said on Tuesday she was confident that ongoing talks with Autostrade per l’Italia, the motorway unit of Benettton-led Atlantia <ATL.MI>, would lead to parties signing a revised concession in the coming days.

“Tomorrow we will define all the aspects needed for signing the additional document. It will take place within a few days,” De Micheli said in an interview with private broadcaster LA7.

After months of dispute, the government recently reached a preliminary compromise that left Autostrade with the concession but forced Atlantia to hand over control to state lender CDP and allied investors.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giselda Vagnoni)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE