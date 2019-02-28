Italy likely to avoid EU infringement procedure: paper



European Union and Italian flags are seen in downtown Rome, Italy, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi European Union and Italian flags are seen in downtown Rome, Italy, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

February 28, 2019

MILAN (Reuters) – The European Commission is unlikely to open an infringement procedure against Italy for public finance slippage but will probably request a correction of this year’s budget, daily La Repubblica reported.

The paper said opinions differed among Commission members over the need to sanction Italy with President Jean Claude Juncker and Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici opposing a move against the euro zone’s third-biggest economy ahead of a European Parliament’s election on May 26.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)