Italy firmly committed to preserving financial stability: Economy minister



FILE PHOTO: Italy's Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir FILE PHOTO: Italy's Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

May 20, 2019

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy is firmly committed to preserving financial stability while also relaunching investments, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Monday.

“The ‘Def’ document clearly states Italy’s will to meet commitments on public deficit and debt,” Tria told Italian daily QN, referring to a document which sets the budget framework.

The Italian Economy Minister also said public debt is sustainable, while spread levels are excessive compared to those of other countries and to Italian economy’s fundamentals.

“That said, its movements are determined by investors’ confidence… we need to regain that confidence,” he said.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; Editing by Toby Chopra)