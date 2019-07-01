Italy cuts 2019 deficit target to 2.04% to bid to avoid EU sanctions: source



FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini attends a joint news conference following a cabinet meeting in Rome, Italy, June 11, 2019 REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini attends a joint news conference following a cabinet meeting in Rome, Italy, June 11, 2019 REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

July 1, 2019

ROME (Reuters) – Italy cut its 2019 budget deficit target on Monday to 2.04% of gross domestic product from a previous goal of 2.4%, in an effort to avoid possible European Union disciplinary action over its public finances, a government source said.

The European Commission has threatened to move against Rome because it failed to cut its large public debt in 2018 as promised, and has called on the Italian government to bolster state accounts.

The government has ruled out any belt-tightening, but has said it can cut this year’s deficit forecast thanks partly to the fact that two flagship budget measures this year – an early retirement option and a universal income for the poor – proved less popular, and therefore less costly, than expected.

The coalition had originally predicted that the deficit would come in at 2.04% of GDP in 2019 but revised up the target to 2.4% in April after the economy showed signs of slowing.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)