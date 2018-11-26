Italy could consider ‘fine tuning’ deficit goal: Il Messaggero



FILE PHOTO: The Italian flag waves over the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile FILE PHOTO: The Italian flag waves over the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy could consider “fine tuning” its deficit goal to avoid market turbulence, a junior minister told Il Messaggero in an interview, signaling a possible negotiation between Rome and Brussels to avoid a disciplinary procedure against Italy.

Rome risks being put under a disciplinary procedure by European partners after it presented an expansionary 2019 budget, revising up fiscal targets compared with goals agreed by the previous government.

“In order to save the budget and avoid an increase in market turbulence … a small fine-tuning could be considered,” Armando Siri, who acts as undersecretary for infrastructure, told the paper when asked whether Italy could move to lower its deficit forecast.

He added it would be up to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and his deputies, Luigi di Maio and Matteo Salvini, to decide.

