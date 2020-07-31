Trending

Italy calls new meeting on August 5 to sign settlement deal with Autostrade

July 31, 2020

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s government said on Friday it had scheduled a new meeting with infrastructure group Atlantia’s tollroad unit for Aug. 5 to sign a comprehensive accord to settle a two-year long dispute over its motorway concession.

Commitments required from Autostrade per l’Italia, including a 3.4 billion euro compensation package, were detailed at a meeting on Friday, the government said.

Autostrade, 88% owned by Benetton-backed Atlantia, has been at loggerheads with Italy’s government since a bridge it operated collapsed in August 2018 killing 43 people.

The accord to be signed on Wednesday includes a corporate overhaul with Atlantia’s controlling shareholder the Benetton family selling down its stake to make room for state lender CDP.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Valentina Za)

