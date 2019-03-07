Italy appeals court rules it cannot hear Morgan Stanley derivatives case



FILE PHOTO: Morgan Stanley London headquarters London's Canary Wharf financial centre London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

March 7, 2019

MILAN (Reuters) – The Italian Court of Accounts appeals court has ruled that it cannot hear a case against Morgan Stanley in a derivatives case, according to a document seen by Reuters.

In June the Court of Accounts ruled it did not have jurisdiction to hear a case against Morgan Stanley and former senior Treasury officials that included a request for 2.7 billion euros.

