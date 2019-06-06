Italy aims to start talks with EU to avoid disciplinary procedure: Di Maio



FILE PHOTO: 5 Star leader and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio presents his EU election program in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo FILE PHOTO: 5 Star leader and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio presents his EU election program in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday Rome aims to start negotiations with the European Commission to avoid disciplinary proceedings over its rising debt.

Such negotiations should be led by politicians, not “bureaucrats,” he told Rai Radio 1, adding that he saw no need for a budget correction.

“There should not be a budget correction,” said Di Maio, who heads the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told La Repubblica daily on Thursday that Italy needed a big deficit correction this year and next to avert disciplinary action.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)