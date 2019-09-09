Trending

Italian PM Conte says new government will be more respectful, less argumentative

Italian PM Conte attends new cabinet's first meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends the new cabinet's first meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

September 9, 2019

ROME (Reuters) – Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday his new government, combining the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and pro-Europe Democratic Party (PD), would be less argumentative and more respectful than his previous coalition.

In a speech to parliament ahead of a vote of confidence on the administration’s policy program, Conte promised a less conflictual relationship with the European Union and said his team would work to revive the economy and cut taxes.

Once bitter rivals, the 5-Star and PD agreed to join forces after the far-right League walked out of the previous coalition with 5-Star, which was marked by constant bickering, in a failed effort to trigger early elections.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

