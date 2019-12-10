Italian PM Conte says government must unite to pursue reforms: paper



FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives for the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

December 10, 2019

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday said in a newspaper interview his divided coalition government should put aside differences and work together to pursue reforms including a decisive income tax reform.

“The debate of the past few weeks has damaged us because it projected the image of a coalition where many people are looking to carve their own political space … we must work together,” Conte told Corriere della Sera daily.

“Structural reforms which are ahead of us require team play … I will ask everyone to embrace this attitude and demand a clear commitment from all of them.”

