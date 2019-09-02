Italian PM Conte appeals to 5-star members to back new government



ROME (Reuters) – Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday urged members of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement to back a new coalition with the opposition Democratic Party (PD), saying the planned government could transform Italy.

Conte has held a round of talks with both 5-Star and PD leaders looking to stitch together a new administration after his previous government collapsed when the far-right League pulled out in an effort to trigger early elections.

5-Star supporters are due to hold an online vote on Tuesday over whether to hook up with their long-time foe, the PD. With the outcome uncertain, Conte posted a video on Facebook saying his proposed coalition would be good for Italy.

“There is a unique opportunity to show we can really decisively reform this country,” Conte said.

“To do this we don’t need superheroes that my son likes so much. It’s sufficient to have people who are normal but responsible and determined, who love their country more than anything else.”

Amongst the various things he said he thought the new cabinet could work on were a reduction in taxes, a new focus on sustainable development and protecting the environment, a crackdown on tax evasion and a reform of the justice system.

“Let us not let ideas fall by the wayside. This is an opportunity that we want for the country,” said Conte, a law professor who has no political affiliation but is seen as close to 5-Star.

