Italian govt official says favors market solution for Carige aided by state



FILE PHOTO: The Carige bank logo is seen in Rome, Italy, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

May 24, 2019

MILAN (Reuters) – A junior minister from Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement said on Friday he favored a market solution for troubled bank Carige, adding the government had to put in place the right conditions to ease it.

“The government should work to create right conditions for a market solution for Carige,” Cabinet Undersecretary for Regional Affairs Stefano Buffagni said on the sidelines of an event.

Deputy Prime Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini has said that his party was ready to back a state rescue of Carige in the absence of private investors willing to plug in a capital shortfall at the ailing bank.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Giulio Piovaccari)