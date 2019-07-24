Italian banks reach preliminary deal with CCB to save Carige: sources

The Carige bank logo is seen in Rome, Italy, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
July 24, 2019
ROME/MILAN (Reuters) – Italian banks have reached a framework agreement with small cooperative lender Cassa Centrale Banca (CCB) to rescue ailing Banca Carige <CRGI.MI>, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The two sides hammered out an agreement to fully subscribe a 700-million-euro ($780 million) rights issue for Carige but are still in talks over details of the broader rescue plan.
One of the sources said a CCB board meeting on Carige was still ongoing.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Andrea Mandala; writing by Juliette Jabkhiro; editing by)