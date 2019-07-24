Italian banks reach preliminary deal with CCB to save Carige: sources



The Carige bank logo is seen in Rome, Italy, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini The Carige bank logo is seen in Rome, Italy, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

July 24, 2019

ROME/MILAN (Reuters) – Italian banks have reached a framework agreement with small cooperative lender Cassa Centrale Banca (CCB) to rescue ailing Banca Carige <CRGI.MI>, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The two sides hammered out an agreement to fully subscribe a 700-million-euro ($780 million) rights issue for Carige but are still in talks over details of the broader rescue plan.

One of the sources said a CCB board meeting on Carige was still ongoing.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Andrea Mandala; writing by Juliette Jabkhiro; editing by)