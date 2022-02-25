Italian banks’ govt bond holdings rise in January – ECB



FILE PHOTO: The European Central Bank (ECB) logo in Frankfurt, Germany, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski FILE PHOTO: The European Central Bank (ECB) logo in Frankfurt, Germany, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

February 25, 2022

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian lenders increased their domestic government bond holdings in January, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.

Their portfolio rose to 419.62 billion euros ($468.84 billion) last month, compared with 410.35 billion euros in December.

It stood at 388.25 billion euros at the end of January 2020.

($1 = 0.8950 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Agnieszka Flak)