ISS poaches Danske Bank’s Aarup-Andersen as new CEO

May 18, 2020

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Danish services provider ISS <ISS.CO> said on Monday it had hired Danske Bank’s <DANSKE.CO> Jacob Aarup-Andersen as its new chief executive officer starting Sept 1.

Aarup-Andersen, 42, who currently heads Danske’s Danish banking unit will replace incumbent CEO Jeff Gravenhorst who will retire.

ISS delivers services such as cleaning and catering and is one of the world’s biggest private employers with roughly 470,000 employees.

Aarup-Andersen was the top pick to take over the helm of Danske Bank after the former CEO was ousted in the midst of an alleged money laundering scandal at the bank’s Estonian unit. However, he was rejected by the financial regulator on the grounds that his banking experience was not sufficient.

