ISS gives ‘cautionary’ backing for JPMorgan lead director Raymond



FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

May 1, 2020

BOSTON (Reuters) – Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended on Thursday that investors vote in favor of all board nominees at JPMorgan Chase & Co <JPM.N> but called its support for lead independent director Lee Raymond “cautionary.”

The leading proxy adviser also backed a shareholder proposal seeking climate change reporting.

The recommendations issued by ISS late on Thursday marked just a partial win for the New York bank ahead of its annual meeting set for May 19. Activists are campaigning against Raymond, a former Exxon Mobil Corp <XOM.N> CEO, citing concerns including JPMorgan’s lending to fossil fuel companies.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)