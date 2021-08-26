Israel’s Partner Comms to buy operations of Marathon 018 Xfone



(Reuters) – Partner Communications Company Ltd said on Thursday it has offered to purchase the business operations of Israeli telecoms firm Marathon 018 Xfone for 187 million shekels ($58.07 million).

Partner communications said the offer will expire on Sept 9, 2021.

($1 = 3.2205 shekels)

