Israel’s Netanyahu defies criticism of posters with President Trump, Russia’s Putin

UPDATED 7:47 AM PT — Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is defying criticism over his good relations with President Trump and President Vladimir Putin.

New campaign posters from Netanyahu’s political party — the Likud-National Liberal Movement — show the prime minister shaking hands with both the leader of the U.S. as well as the leader of Russia. The posters drew criticism amid attempts to keep the debunked Russia hoax alive.

Likud officials say the posters are designed to show the success of Netanyahu’s foreign policies and his ability to develop relations with almost anybody.

Netanyahu reiterated his goal of making Israel a more prominent force in international affairs.

“I think makes Israel particularly significant for Europe is one to seize a bright future, to fashion a bright future, and second to resist the dark past,” he stated.

The upcoming parliamentary elections in Israel are slated for September 17th.