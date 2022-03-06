Israel’s foreign minister to meet Blinken in Latvia



FILE PHOTO: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem February 13, 2022. Menahem Kahana/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem February 13, 2022. Menahem Kahana/Pool via REUTERS

March 6, 2022

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday in Riga, Lapid’s office said on Sunday.

Israel has been trying to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine has requested that Israel serve as intermediary, citing its good relations with both Kyiv and Moscow.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Kevin Liffey)