Israel’s Defense Minister speaks with US Central Command Chief

UPDATED 12:19 PM PT – Saturday, August 27, 2022

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Central Command Chief Michael Kurilla in Tampa, Florida. There, the two discussed strengthening cooperation against Iranian aggression and other security issues.

In a statement released after the meeting, the Israeli official said that both nations are well aware of the need to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon which would expedite its malign activities. Gantz also stressed the importance of continuing to work with other nations in the Middle East to deter Iran.

“Israel’s cooperation with CENTCOM and the countries of the region is a game changer for security, stability and peace in the region – particularly in facing Iran and its proxies,” Gantz said. “We will continue to deepen our cooperation, expand our activities against Iranian proxies, and make sure that Iran never gains a nuclear weapon.”

In a tweet from Wednesday, Gantz stated that the purpose of his trip to the US was to send a clear message that any nuclear deal with Iran will not restrain the country and that it will be dangerous to global security.