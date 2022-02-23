Israeli troops kill West Bank boy, army says they shot firebomber



Relatives react as they mourn the Palestinian boy, Mohammed Shehadeh, who was killed by Israeli troops in an incident the Israeli army described as the shooting of a firebomber, at a hospital in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma Relatives react as they mourn the Palestinian boy, Mohammed Shehadeh, who was killed by Israeli troops in an incident the Israeli army described as the shooting of a firebomber, at a hospital in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

February 23, 2022

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (Reuters) – Israeli troops killed a Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in an incident the army described as the shooting of a firebomber.

The boy killed in al-Khader village, near Bethlehem, was 14, the ministry said in a statement, urging an international investigation of Israel.

The army said soldiers deployed nearby saw three people throwing firebombs at passing cars. “The troops operated to stop them, firing at one of the suspects,” its statement said, adding that he died of his wounds despite them providing first aid.

Reuters could not immediately locate independent witnesses to the incident.

The West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen simmering violence since U.S.-sponsored peace talks with Israel stalled in 2014.

(Writing by Dan Williams and Ali Sawafta; Editing by Sandra Maler)