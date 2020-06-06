Israeli protesters denounce prime minister’s annexation plan

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:35 PM PT — Saturday, June 6, 2020

Citizens of Israel have criticized the prime minister’s annexation plan. On Saturday, thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv to denounce his plan to extend sovereignty to parts of the West Bank.

The region is currently occupied by millions of Palestinians, who want the land to become an independent state.

Protesters were seen gathering under a banner stating “No to Annexation,” while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“So, we are here to protest the idea of the annexation that does not serve Israelis. (It) does not serve Palestinians, blocks the option for a two state solution, blocks any option for decent lives for Palestinians and is actually a fiction that serves Trump, serves Bibi (Netanyahu), does not serve people. This is why we are here.” – Noga Daganbuzaglo, Director of an Israeli think tank

According to reports, nearly half of the country supports the prime minister’s decision.