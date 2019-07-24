Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu praises House for passing anti-BDS resolution

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:38 PM PT — Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the House of Representatives after the passing of its anti-BDS resolution. In a video tweeted out Wednesday, Netanyahu commended lawmakers efforts for approving the resolution, which opposes the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

The resolution doubles down on support for a two-state solution. It says the BDS movement “undermines” that goal, because it demands concessions of one party alone and encourages Palestinians to reject negotiations in favor of international pressure.

I would like to commend the US House of Representatives for overwhelmingly approving, by a great bipartisan majority, Democrats and Republicans alike, a decision against boycotts against Israel. pic.twitter.com/mEhurFjjLz — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 24, 2019

The resolution passed by an overwhelming 398-to-17 vote. 16 of the 17 lawmakers opposing the resolution were progressive Democrats, who argued the legislation would hinder free speech.