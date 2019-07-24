Trending

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu praises House for passing anti-BDS resolution

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:38 PM PT — Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the House of Representatives after the passing of its anti-BDS resolution. In a video tweeted out Wednesday, Netanyahu commended lawmakers efforts for approving the resolution, which opposes the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

The resolution doubles down on support for a two-state solution. It says the BDS movement “undermines” that goal, because it demands concessions of one party alone and encourages Palestinians to reject negotiations in favor of international pressure.

The resolution passed by an overwhelming 398-to-17 vote. 16 of the 17 lawmakers opposing the resolution were progressive Democrats, who argued the legislation would hinder free speech.

