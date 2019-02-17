Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu indicted in bribery scheme

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:13 AM PT — Thursday, February 28, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially been charged in connection with a bribery scheme.

Attorney general Avichai Mandelblit announced the indictment Thursday, charging Netanyahu with two-counts of bribery and one-count of breach of trust.

The Israeli Prime Minister has repeatedly denied allegations he accepted bribes in exchange for political favors and positive media coverage.

Although President Trump didn’t appear to be aware of the indictment, he still expressed his support of the Israeli leader while in Vietnam.

“Well, I just think he’s been a great prime minister, and I don’t know about his difficulty, but you tell me something that people have been hearing about, but I don’t know that,” he told the press. “I can say this, he’s done a great job as prime minister — he’s tough, he’s smart, he’s strong.”

Netanyahu is claiming the allegations are politically motivated and have been orchestrated by opposition groups to force him out of power.