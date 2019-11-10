Israeli Prime Minister names Naftali Bennett as new Defense Minister

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:40 PM PT — Sunday, November 10, 2019

After failing to build a coalition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to secure support by naming a new defense minister. Sunday reports revealed Netanyahu appointed the head of the New Right Party, Naftali Bennett, to take over the position.

The announcement comes after Bennett revealed he was willing to cut ties with Netanyahu and join opposition leader Benny Gantz’s coalition in order to avoid another round of elections.

“There is no genuine need to drag the state of Israel into another election,” stated Netanyahu. “It is possible and necessary to form a broad national unity government, as the president proposed — it is still not too late to do so.”

Bennett previously served as education minister and is taking over the position from Netanyahu, who had been acting Defense Minister for more than a year.