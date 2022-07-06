Israeli prime minister calls for world to act before Iran becomes nuclear

OAN NEWSROOM

Israel’s new prime minister warned a nuclear Iran may be on the horizon if an agreement is not reached soon. Yair Lapid shared his sentiments during a joint presser with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

The prime minister accused Iran of developing nuclear weapons even though the Islamic Republic denies this claim. Although Lapid praised Macron for pursuing a nuclear arrangement with Iran, he criticized the 2015 nuclear deal and the current negotiations with the rogue state as “insufficient.”

“You were right then and you are even more right today,” stated Lapid. “The current situation cannot continue as it is. It will lead to a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, which would threaten world peace. We must all work together to stop that from happening.”

The US Envoy to Iran also recently raised concerns that the regime is fast approaching nuclearization.