Israeli PM Bennett in Egypt for talks with president, Israeli media say

March 21, 2022

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett travelled to Egypt on Monday for a previously unannounced visit and will hold talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Israeli media said.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the visit from either Israel or Egypt.

Last week, Bennett pointed to what he described as mounting cooperation between Israel and Egypt, saying closer ties would contribute to regional security. The two countries signed a peace treaty in 1979.

Israel and Egypt agreed last week to expand their aviation ties with a new direct route between Tel Aviv and the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh that is expected to launch next month.

Last September, Bennett visited Egypt and discussed bilateral relations, security and the economy with Sisi, in the first official trip by an Israeli head of government to the country in a decade.

