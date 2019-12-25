Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu escorted off stage after siren goes off over missile from Gaza Strip

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:45 PM PT — Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Chaos erupts during a speech from Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a missile siren goes off.

Video shows him being escorted off the stage earlier Wednesday, while speaking in Ashkelon, located just a few miles away from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu evacuated from campaign event after rocket fired from Gaza Strip. The Israeli military said its air defense system, known as Iron Dome, intercepted the rocket. There were no reports of casualties. https://t.co/peor8IjwbC pic.twitter.com/3no9rpdojI — ABC News (@ABC) December 25, 2019

Netanyahu was delivering a campaign speech hours before his party’s primary elections.

Israeli officials confirmed a rocket was launched, and was intercepted by the Iron Missile Defense System.

There have been no reports of any casualties, and no Palestinian group has claimed responsibility for the missile.