Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu escorted off stage after siren goes off over missile from Gaza Strip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacts during the weekly cabinet meeting, at his office in Jerusalem, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (Gali Tibbon/Pool via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:45 PM PT — Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Chaos erupts during a speech from Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a missile siren goes off.

Video shows him being escorted off the stage earlier Wednesday, while speaking in Ashkelon, located just a few miles away from the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu was delivering a campaign speech hours before his party’s primary elections.

Israeli officials confirmed a rocket was launched, and was intercepted by the Iron Missile Defense System.

There have been no reports of any casualties, and no Palestinian group has claimed responsibility for the missile.

