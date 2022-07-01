Trending

Israeli foreign minister ascends to prime minister

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, left, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid react after a vote on a bill to dissolve the parliament at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Israel's parliament has voted to dissolve itself, sending the country to the polls for the fifth time in less than four years. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has officially stepped down from his position. In a ceremony Thursday, he handed the position over to the country’s foreign minister — Yair Lapid.

Lapid’s ascension comes after the Israeli Parliament voted to dissolve themselves and the announcement of Bennett’s retirement from politics. Additionally, as part of a coalition agreement, Lapid will continue to function as Israel’s foreign minister alongside his new position.

“This very special role and this state, it does not belong to one person, it belongs to all the people of Israel,” Bennett stated. “And I am passing to you this holy baton and the responsibility for the State of Israel, and I wish you that you will protect it and God will protect you.”

Bennett delivered some remarks during the hand-off ceremony in Jerusalem. Meanwhile, Israel will form a new cabinet in their November elections.

