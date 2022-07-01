Israeli foreign minister ascends to prime minister

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 7:15 AM PT – Friday, July 1, 2022

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has officially stepped down from his position. In a ceremony Thursday, he handed the position over to the country’s foreign minister — Yair Lapid.

Congratulations to @YairLapid, Israel’s new Prime Minister, and thank you to Alternate Prime Minister @NaftaliBennett for your friendship over the past year. I look forward to seeing you both in July to celebrate the unbreakable U.S.-Israel partnership. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 30, 2022

Lapid’s ascension comes after the Israeli Parliament voted to dissolve themselves and the announcement of Bennett’s retirement from politics. Additionally, as part of a coalition agreement, Lapid will continue to function as Israel’s foreign minister alongside his new position.

“This very special role and this state, it does not belong to one person, it belongs to all the people of Israel,” Bennett stated. “And I am passing to you this holy baton and the responsibility for the State of Israel, and I wish you that you will protect it and God will protect you.”

Outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and incoming Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a handover ceremony at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem An orderly and in-depth transition meeting was then held between outgoing PM Bennett and incoming PM Lapidhttps://t.co/EXunxEssgs pic.twitter.com/qozGIrvO9e — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 30, 2022

Bennett delivered some remarks during the hand-off ceremony in Jerusalem. Meanwhile, Israel will form a new cabinet in their November elections.