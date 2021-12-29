Israeli defense minister meets with Palestinian president – tweet



Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks during a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following an enhanced honor cordon arrival ceremony at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., December 9, 2021.

December 29, 2021

CAIRO (Reuters) – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said early on Wednesday on Twitter that he met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and discussed with him “the implementation of economic and civilian measures, and emphasized the importance of deepening security coordination.”

