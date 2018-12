FILE PHOTO: Israeli novelist Amos Oz speaks during a news conference in Oviedo, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso FILE PHOTO: Israeli novelist Amos Oz speaks during a news conference in Oviedo, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

December 28, 2018

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli novelist Amos Oz has died of cancer at the age of 79, his daughter said on Friday.

“To those who love him, thank you,” Fania Oz-Salzberger wrote on Twitter.

