Israel, UAE sign ‘green corridor’ agreement for vaccinated passengers – Israeli consulate in Dubai

October 24, 2021

DUBAI (Reuters) – Israel and the United Arab Emirates have signed a “green corridor” agreement allowing passengers vaccinated against the novel coronavirus to travel freely between the two countries, the Israeli consulate in Dubai said on Twitter on Sunday.

