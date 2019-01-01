Israel puts missile defense systems on alert amid Iran threat

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:15 PM PT — Thursday, October 31, 2019

Israeli military officials are saying they’re expecting a possible aerial attack by Iranian forces. The country put its air defense systems on alert Thursday in response to new intelligence reports, which alleged Iran or its terror proxies may attempt an attack.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps recently said it would destroy the Jewish state and “liberate” Jerusalem. Israel’s foreign minister said these latest statements pose a legitimate threat.

“(There is) the threat posed by Iran….to security and stability,” stated Israel Katz. “Iran with its nuclear program, ballistic missiles and support of terror organizations.”

Israeli officials said they’re well prepared to repel an attack from Syria or Lebanon. Israel’s Air Force chief said the Arrow, Patriot, David’s Sling and Iron Dome systems are all on alert for a possible missile attack from Yemen. However, authorities added they may be lacking defense capabilities in the southern part of the country.