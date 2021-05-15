Israel-Palestinian violence divides Democrats

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:52 PM PT – Friday, May 14, 2021

On Thursday, death tolls showed more than 100 people have died in Gaza and seven in Israel due to the exchange of rockets that have been fired at Israeli military targets and civilians by Hamas out of Gaza. The continued conflict between Israel and Hamas has been testing Joe Biden and further exposing the Democrats’ divide on Israel.

Statements released from Democrat lawmakers reinforced the idea that the party continues to have multiple leaders that defend Israel including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez.

A statement tweeted by Menendez wrote, “the barrage of rocket attacks from Hamas are terrorism and no country should have to tolerate this kind of threat against its population.”

The barrage of rocket attacks from Hamas are terrorism and no country should have to tolerate this kind of threat against its population. These brazen acts threaten the safety & security of Israelis & Palestinians. — Senate Foreign Relations Committee (@SFRCdems) May 11, 2021

House Democrats took to the Chamber on Thursday to voice their support for Israel as clashes erupted for a fourth night. Some Democrat lawmakers also cited Israel’s efforts to minimize civilian deaths and the U.S. alliance with the country as reasons for their support.

Republican lawmakers have criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar’s recent anti-Israel comments. She has since used this criticism in ads to fundraise for her campaign.

Democrat mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang tweeted, “the people of New York City will continue to stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere,” but he later went back on his support after he received major criticism from progressive Democrats.

I'm standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere. — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) May 10, 2021

The division comes as a record from the Jewish Voting Library which showed roughly 75 percent of Jewish people voted for Biden. However, Democrats’ anti-Israel rhetoric could result in a loss of support from members of the Jewish community within the U.S.

