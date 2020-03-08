Israel might widen entry restrictions: Netanyahu



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, March 8, 2020. Oded Balilty/Pool via Reuters Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, March 8, 2020. Oded Balilty/Pool via Reuters

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel was considering broadening entry restrictions to include travellers from all countries, a move that would effectively cut off foreign tourism.

At a news conference, he said the measure, if taken, would require anyone arriving in Israel to go into home quarantine for 14 days and that a decision would be made, in consultation with health experts, on Monday. Israel already requires self-quarantine for travellers arriving from 15 countries.

(Editing by Jeffrey Heller)