Israel might widen entry restrictions: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, March 8, 2020. Oded Balilty/Pool via Reuters

March 8, 2020

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel was considering broadening entry restrictions to include travellers from all countries, a move that would effectively cut off foreign tourism.

At a news conference, he said the measure, if taken, would require anyone arriving in Israel to go into home quarantine for 14 days and that a decision would be made, in consultation with health experts, on Monday. Israel already requires self-quarantine for travellers arriving from 15 countries.

