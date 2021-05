OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:13 AM PT – Monday, May 17, 2021

Around 2,000 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli cities since Monday. The escalating fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza marks the region’s worst violence since 2014, leading to dozens of deaths and injuries.

One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with David Rubin, the former Mayor of Shiloh, about the escalating conflict.

PART 1

PART 2

