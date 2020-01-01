Trending

Israel approves funding for new ‘Trump Heights’ settlement

FILE – In this June 16, 2019, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, his wife Sara, United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, left, and his wife Tammy pose during the inauguration of a new settlement named after President Donald Trump in the Golan Heights. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT — Sunday, June 14, 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed plans to construct a new settlement in the Golan Heights named after President Trump. The funding for “Trump Heights” was approved on Sunday, which will allocate $2.3 million towards the settlement.

This big move expressed gratitude for President Trump’s decision to steer clear from prior foreign policies that actively worked against the state of Israel.

“Today, we will begin practical steps to construct the settlement ‘Trump Heights’ in the Golan Heights, which Israel’s sovereignty over it was recognized by President Trump,” stated the prime minister.

Netanyahu also praised both the president and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for authorizing sanctions against anyone involved in an International Criminal Court investigation of Americans or U.S. allies.

