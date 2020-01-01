Israel approves funding for new ‘Trump Heights’ settlement

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT — Sunday, June 14, 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed plans to construct a new settlement in the Golan Heights named after President Trump. The funding for “Trump Heights” was approved on Sunday, which will allocate $2.3 million towards the settlement.

This big move expressed gratitude for President Trump’s decision to steer clear from prior foreign policies that actively worked against the state of Israel.

“Today, we will begin practical steps to construct the settlement ‘Trump Heights’ in the Golan Heights, which Israel’s sovereignty over it was recognized by President Trump,” stated the prime minister.

Happy birthday President @realDonaldTrump! You’ve been an INCREDIBLE friend to Israel and you’ve done extraordinary things for the Jewish state for which we are eternally grateful. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) June 14, 2020

and put forward your Vision for Peace which gives hope for peace, security and prosperity in our region. Thank you for your historic leadership, Mr. President! — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) June 14, 2020

Netanyahu also praised both the president and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for authorizing sanctions against anyone involved in an International Criminal Court investigation of Americans or U.S. allies.