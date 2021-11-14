Israel announces 5-11 year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination



FILE PHOTO: Children wearing face masks attend a class as students return to school after the summer break, less than a month into a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine booster drive, at Arazim Elementary School in Tel Aviv, Israel September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen FILE PHOTO: Children wearing face masks attend a class as students return to school after the summer break, less than a month into a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine booster drive, at Arazim Elementary School in Tel Aviv, Israel September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel said on Sunday that children aged 5 to 11 would now be eligible for vaccination against COVID-19.

The decision, announced by he Health Ministry, followed approval by an expert panel last week, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use of Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s vaccine for the age group at a 10-microgram dose.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller)