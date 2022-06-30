Trending

Islamist receives life sentence for 2015 attacks in Paris

FILE - This undated image made available by Belgium Federal Police shows Salah Abdeslam, the leading suspect and the only surviving member of the nine-member attacking team that terrorized Paris, in Paris on Nov. 13, 2015. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. (Belgium Federal Police via AP, File)

UPDATED 7:48 AM PT – Thursday, June 30, 2022

A French court handed a life sentence to the only surviving member of the Islamist squad responsible for the deadly 2015 Paris terror attacks. Salah Abdeslam was convicted for crimes of terrorism and murder with no possibility of parole on Wednesday, which is the most severe criminal sentence possible in France.

According to the investigation, Abdeslam is only alive because his explosive vest malfunctioned during his attempted suicide attack. This refutes his claims he had purposefully not done so, even apologizing to the victims during the trial who were contented with its outcome.

“I am extremely satisfied of the sentences given, I think they are really at the level of what the state should do to protect itself from these types of individuals,” said Olivier Fischer, survivor of attack on Le Carillon Café. “It’s a very clear message addressed to all people who are tempted by the experience of radical Islamism.” 

Although already deceased, 19 other accomplices were also found guilty for their role in the attacks.

