Islamist receives life sentence for 2015 attacks in Paris

UPDATED 7:48 AM PT – Thursday, June 30, 2022

A French court handed a life sentence to the only surviving member of the Islamist squad responsible for the deadly 2015 Paris terror attacks. Salah Abdeslam was convicted for crimes of terrorism and murder with no possibility of parole on Wednesday, which is the most severe criminal sentence possible in France.

According to the investigation, Abdeslam is only alive because his explosive vest malfunctioned during his attempted suicide attack. This refutes his claims he had purposefully not done so, even apologizing to the victims during the trial who were contented with its outcome.

“I am extremely satisfied of the sentences given, I think they are really at the level of what the state should do to protect itself from these types of individuals,” said Olivier Fischer, survivor of attack on Le Carillon Café. “It’s a very clear message addressed to all people who are tempted by the experience of radical Islamism.”

Salah Abdeslam, the one surviving #IS attacker in custody from the November 2015 rampage in #France that murdered 130 people, has "received a rare full-life sentence" after a nine-month trial. 19 others were convicted; 6 of whom are believed to be dead. https://t.co/boep82fmOx pic.twitter.com/fqrrDv0rsb — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) June 30, 2022

Although already deceased, 19 other accomplices were also found guilty for their role in the attacks.