ISIS terrorist attacks Russian Embassy in Kabul

UPDATED 4:38 PM PT – Monday, September 5, 2022

The terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing at the Russian Embassy in Kabul.

‼️Police in #Kabul reports that a suicide bomber blew himself up at the gate of the #Russian Embassy. There is no information on the number of casualties. pic.twitter.com/VGvnGO6wUH — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 5, 2022

According to Reuters on Monday, ISIS terrorists had sent a suicide bomber to the Russian Embassy. The bombing resulted in the deaths of two employees. One of the employees who died was a Russian diplomat. So far, the total death toll from the bombing has reached 25-people.

Local reports have suggested that the ISIS terrorist detonated his vest. It was also reported that the terrorist was mainly targeting Afghan citizens who were lining up for Russian visas. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that security has been tightened at the Embassy since the attack.

“Immediately (after the attack) steps were taken to tighten security around the outer perimeter and bring in additional Taliban forces and the Afghan intelligence and counterintelligence services,” Lavrov said. “Let us hope that the organizers of this terrorist attack and its perpetrators will soon face the punishment they deserve.”

Terrorist group ISIS-K is currently active in Afghanistan. The group has been fighting against the Taliban government following its takeover of the Country last year.

