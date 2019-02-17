ISIS supporters, victims evacuate last Islamic State enclave in Syria

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:55 AM PT — Thursday, February 28, 2019

Hundreds of civilians are continuing to stream out of the Islamic State’s last enclave in Syria.

At least 15 trucks departed Baghouz on Wednesday as hundreds of families and women were escorted out of what remains of the Islamic State caliphate. However, many of those emerging from Baghouz still say they don’t regret joining the terrorist group.

“I do not regret joining Islamic State. If my husband hadn’t insisted for the kids, I wouldn’t have come out. He insisted, so he can get treatment. It’s the same death if I die here or in Baghouz.”

— Um Hisham, evacuated Syrian woman from Baghouz

These groups are expected to be screened by U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

This comes as at least 40,000 people have been evacuated in the last three months from this final piece of land held by ISIS in Syria.