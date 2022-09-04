IRS accidentally leaks confidential info. of 120k taxpayers

OAN Newsroom

September 4, 2022

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has admitted to mistakenly posting confidential information of more than 100,000 Americans.

IRS officials recently admitted that the service has accidentally been posting the information of about 120,000 taxpayers on its website for more than a year. The information that was released includes people’s names, contact and financial information. However the released information does not include Social Security numbers, detailed financial account data, full individual income information and other sensitive information that could affect a taxpayer’s credit.

The information that was released came from Form 990-T, a tax document required for people with retirement accounts which earn income for certain types of business within those plans. The agency said it immediately removed the files after uncovering the mistake. The IRS attributes the mistake to human error when initially posting the data.

