Irish PM says EU-UK trade deal can be reached

September 23, 2020

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s Prime Minister on Wednesday said he believed Britain and the European Union could reach a trade deal in the coming weeks, including on the contentious issue of state-aid rules.

“The Europeans will do a deal, but it has to be a fair deal,” Micheal Martin told parliament.

“…There is a distance to go yet. It really boils down to (the) will … of the British government as to whether it wants to do a deal or not.”

