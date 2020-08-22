Irish PM, Deputy PM ask EU Trade Commissioner Hogan to consider his position

August 22, 2020

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s prime minister and deputy minister asked European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan, Ireland’s representative on the EU’s executive, to consider his position over his attendance at an event being investigated for breaching COVID-19 regulations.

“The Taoiseach (prime minister) and the Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) did speak with Commissioner Hogan today and asked him to consider his position,” a government spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

“They both believe that the event should never have been held, that the Commissioner’s apology came late and that he still needs to give a full account and explanations of his actions.”

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Daniel Wallis)