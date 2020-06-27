Irish parliament elects Micheál Martin as prime minister



Micheal Martin, leader of the Fianna Fail party arrives at the Convention Centre, where he is set to be elected as Taoiseach in Dublin, Ireland June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

June 27, 2020

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Micheál Martin was elected as Ireland’s new prime minister by parliament on Saturday to head a coalition tasked with tackling the economic repercussions of the coronavirus crisis and moving fast on climate action as demanded by its smallest member, the Greens.

Martin’s Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, Ireland’s two dominant centre-right parties who have swapped power since emerging from opposing sides of Ireland’s 1920s civil war, will rule together for the first time in the three-party government.

Martin, who has held several senior ministries including health, trade, foreign affairs and education in previous administrations, was elected by 93 votes to 63.

