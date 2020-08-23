Irish EU representative Hogan apologises for possible coronavirus breach



FILE PHOTO: European Trade Commissioner-designate Phil Hogan of Ireland speaks as he attends his hearing before the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman FILE PHOTO: European Trade Commissioner-designate Phil Hogan of Ireland speaks as he attends his hearing before the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

August 23, 2020

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan apologised on Sunday for attending an event that may have breached COVID-19 regulations but stopped short of offering his resignation.

The Irish representative on the EU executive was asked on Saturday by Ireland’s leaders to consider his position after his attendance at a golf dinner caused public outrage and led to other political resignations.

“I acknowledge my actions have touched a nerve for the people of Ireland; something for which I am profoundly sorry,” he said in a statement. “I have been reporting to the president of the European Commission on all these matters in recent days.”

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Goodman)